Analysts Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.31. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $118.98 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.