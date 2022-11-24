Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.90. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 284.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.