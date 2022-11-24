Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $10.70. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 51,420 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ASYS shares. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

