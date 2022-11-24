Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 25th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.