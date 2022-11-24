American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after acquiring an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $5,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

