American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.9 %
AEO stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
