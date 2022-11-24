American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.9 %

AEO stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

