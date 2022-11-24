Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

