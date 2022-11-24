Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE ATD traded down C$0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.31. 210,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,534. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$63.48.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.54.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.