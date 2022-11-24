Aion (AION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $807,403.64

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $15.15 million and $807,403.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00125510 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00227979 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054892 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059955 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

