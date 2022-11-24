Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 150,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 2,352,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

