Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

