Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $156.74 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $178.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.84.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

