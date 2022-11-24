AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 0.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

