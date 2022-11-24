AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.