Adam David Sachs Sells 22,886 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $74,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $38,858.47.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $38,631.89.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $14,326.87.
- On Monday, August 29th, Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $15,859.20.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of RBOT opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
