Adam David Sachs Sells 22,886 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $74,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $38,858.47.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $38,631.89.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $14,326.87.

On Monday, August 29th, Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $15,859.20.

Shares of RBOT opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

