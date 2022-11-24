Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 173,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 275,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Actual Experience Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

About Actual Experience

(Get Rating)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Featured Articles

