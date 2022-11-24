Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,856,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,207,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $20.70.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision oncology medicines. The company's lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1/2 for use in the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; endometrial and bladder cancer; and SCCs, including SCCHN, cervical, and anal cancer.

