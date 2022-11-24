Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:ACRL opened at GBX 27.65 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.17 million and a P/E ratio of -17.28. Accrol Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.27 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.78.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

