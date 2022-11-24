Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Accrol Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ACRL opened at GBX 27.65 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.17 million and a P/E ratio of -17.28. Accrol Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.27 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.78.
Accrol Group Company Profile
