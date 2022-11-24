Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Lowered to €38.00 at Societe Generale

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €43.20 ($44.08) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered Acciona from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Grupo Santander downgraded Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acciona presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.25.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Price Performance

ACXIF opened at $180.00 on Monday. Acciona has a 12 month low of $154.24 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.59.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.