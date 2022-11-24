ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,052.38 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $63.95 million and $21,052.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,717.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010491 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041403 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021606 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00236476 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0006985 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,398.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

