933 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 77.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 93.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.34 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average is $243.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

