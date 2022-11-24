5,125 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

NYSE ED opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

