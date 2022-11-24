4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2022 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

11/14/2022 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $25.00.

11/14/2022 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $45.00.

11/10/2022 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

