4,822 Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 53.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 696,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 34.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nova stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. 93,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

