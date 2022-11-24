43,000 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 986,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,865. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

