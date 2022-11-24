3,428 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,543 shares of company stock worth $4,915,591. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.