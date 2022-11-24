13,245 Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,909. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

