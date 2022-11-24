10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $51.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $157.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 in the last 90 days. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

