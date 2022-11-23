ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) PT Lowered to $33.00 at HSBC

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HSBC from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZTO. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 3.6 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.