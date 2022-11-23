ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) PT Lowered to $32.80

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.30 to $32.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of ZTO stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
