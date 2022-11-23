Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 78,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,374. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

