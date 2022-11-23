Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.78 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,374. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $235.97.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.