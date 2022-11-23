Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.78 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.48.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

