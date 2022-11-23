Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.78 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.71. 80,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $235.97. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

