Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,564,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,267 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,159,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $149.68. 15,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.