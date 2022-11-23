ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Hits $331,902.08

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $331,902.08 and approximately $37.97 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00261869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

