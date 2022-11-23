Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $684.66 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.43 or 0.00263894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $684.66 million and approximately $77.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00089450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,765,425 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

