Zacks Research Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($5.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Etsy Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $119.29 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Etsy by 13.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.