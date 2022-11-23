xSUSHI (XSUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,942.65

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00009768 BTC on popular exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $23,942.65 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

