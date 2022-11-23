Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Up 2%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) was up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30). Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 95,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.29).
Xpediator Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £35.42 million and a PE ratio of 108.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Xpediator
Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.
