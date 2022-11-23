Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $16,386.37 or 0.99591489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $185.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 232,538 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

