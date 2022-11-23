WINkLink (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.44 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $87.32 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.58 or 0.08709624 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00470530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,739.64 or 0.28875918 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008935 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $24,736,691.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

