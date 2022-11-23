Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.57. 52,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average is $188.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

