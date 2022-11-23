Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,967 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 387,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,312,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $413,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 96,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,769. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

