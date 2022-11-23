Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 395,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

