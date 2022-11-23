Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.00. 9,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.51. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.