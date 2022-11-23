Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,880. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

