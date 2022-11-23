Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

