Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Purchases 8,220 Shares

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRGet Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,220 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,544.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $12,096.18.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $13,972.22.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 7,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,003. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

