Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Purchases 8,220 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,220 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,544.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $12,096.18.

On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $13,972.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96.

Shares of WHLR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 7,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,003. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

