Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Decreased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,175 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after buying an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after purchasing an additional 303,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 42,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

